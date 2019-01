Still worth it. Just sayin!

The Seattle Times claims Netflix is raising prices due to the increased production costs of their original shows and films. Over 58 million people will be affected by the price hike. The last price hike came in late 2017. The least expensive Netflix plan will cost $9 per month while the most expensive ultra high-definition plan will cost $16 a month.

Current prices with increases:

$8 to $9

$11 to $13

$14 to $16

What do you think about the price hikes?