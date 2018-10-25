New Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct Against Limestone Teacher

(From 25 News)–Four official reports have been made to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office accusing a Limestone teacher of sexual misconduct.

Sheriff Brian Asbell said of the 4 women who have come forward accusing William Wood of sexual misconduct, two of those cases come from his time at Limestone. But the other two, he said, date back to the 1980’s at a local catholic school.

What started out as a civil lawsuit against limestone teacher, William Wood, has grown to four women coming forward to the Peoria County Sheriff’s office filing criminal complaints.

“So our job at this point is to determine what is the factual information statements from individuals and once we complete our investigation it will be provided to the State’s Attorneys office for review where they’ll make the actual determination whether or not this rises to a criminal level.”

Of the four victims the Sheriff says two of them are more recent , associated with Limestone High School, the other two date back to the 1980’s at Saint Mark’s Catholic Grade School.

“Obviously the statutes of limitations because of the timeline that’s something that is being considered when we are doing these investigations, but it’s also a story to tell too and we have to determine whether the story is factual, we have to determine if there’s any witnesses to this case.”

A former student at Limestone, Bree Rudd, who said she had Wood as a teacher shared experiences that sound similar to experiences outlined in the lawsuit filed by another former student last month.

“Super Friendly everybody liked him, but he had a reputation that if you were a large busted girl and wore a low cut top you were gunna pass.”

She said she knew girls who transferred out of Wood’s class because of his behavior.

No criminal charges have been filed against Wood. He is on paid administrative leave.

The Sheriff said their investigation is very much on going and if anyone has information they should reach out to the Sheriff’s office.