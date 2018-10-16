New Illinois Law Will Require Longer Lasting Smoke Detectors

A new Illinois Law will require homeowners to install smoke detectors with a life span of 10 years.

Homeowners will be required to have the 10-year smoke detector by the year 2022.

Flames can engulf a house in as little as 3 minutes, leaving people little time or notice to escape their homes. In 2018, 97 fire fatalities have taken place, most of them occurred in homes without working smoke detectors.

State and local fire officials say the new smoke detectors will reduce the price in the upkeep of smoke detectors by needing to replace the device every 10 years, rather than needing to replace batteries every 6 months.

“We are trying to make it more affordable for families,” said Margaret Vaughn, government affairs director for the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and Illinois Firefighter’s Association Government Affairs Director.

Peoria Fire Chief Ed Olehy Jr. says the price of the 10-year smoke detector ranges from $10-15.

“If it comes to ‘Hey, do I have to eat dinner tonight or my kids or buy a new smoke detector?’, there is no question in the city of Peoria,” Olehy said. “Give us a call (309 494-8700), we will come and put them in and without a problem.”

If homeowners purchase the 10 year smoke detector and are unsure of how to install it, they can also call the Peoria Fire Department and someone will install it for them.

With these new smoke detectors, the batteries can not be removed to be used in other electronic devices.

“While many people deactivate their older model smoke alarms or remove the batteries while cooking, the 10-year model is not a cooking nuisance and has a 15 minute silencer button,” said Illinois Fire Safety Alliance Executive Director Phil Zaleski.

After the 10 years on the device are up, the smoke detector will alert the homeowner it is time to be replaced.

The new 10-year smoke detectors are a “big push here in the city of Peoria,” Olehy said.

To learn more about protecting your family from smoke, fire and carbon monoxide, visit the IFSA website or the First Alert website.

