New Laws For Motorists Take Effect In 2019

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is reminding of motorists of two new laws that will take effect in 2019.

The first requires children under the age of two to be secured in a rear-facing car seat.

“It’s something the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has favored and we agree,” said secretary of state spokesman Dave Druker.

Druker said car crashes are the leading cause of death for kids ages one to 13.

Children under two that weigh over 40 pounds or are at least 40 inches tall can sit in a front facing seat.

The second law adds a question about the “Dutch Reach” technique to Illinois driver’s exams.

“This is a technique in which drivers should look behind them over their left shoulder before they open the car door so as not to knock into an oncoming bicyclist,” Druker said.