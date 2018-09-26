New President Announced For UnityPoint Health-Pekin

Todd Baker has been named president of UnityPoint Health-Pekin, effective Jan. 1. Baker will also be vice president of physican services, as announced by UnityPoint Health-Pekin board chair Ron Miller and UnityPoint Health Regional CEO Debbie Simon.

Baker began his health care career in 1989 with Proctor Hospital as general manager of Proctor First Care. Baker has been with UnityPoint Health since its affiliation with Proctor began in 2013.

Baker currently serves as vice president of UnityPoint Clinic Operations overseeing more than 50 clinics and more than 180 providers.

Baker is a Peoria native and a graduate of Manual High School and Bradley University.

