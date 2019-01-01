New Year’s Eve Stabbing In England

(AP) – Police in the English city of Manchester say they are treating the New Year’s Eve stabbing of three people as a terrorist incident.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said Tuesday two people suffered very serious injuries in the attack.

A police sergeant who was stabbed in the shoulder has been released from the hospital.

Hopkins said the police investigation is continuing. He praised the “bravery” of four police officers who subdued the suspect at Manchester’s Victoria Station.

The suspect has been arrested but not yet charged or identified.

An eyewitness said he was chanting Islamic slogans during the stabbings.