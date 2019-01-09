News Agency Confirms U.S. Navy Veteran Being Held In Iran

(AP) – A semi-official news agency close to the Revolutionary Guard has confirmed that Iran is holding U.S. Navy veteran Michael R. White.

The Tasnim news agency reported the confirmation Wednesday night, quoting Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi.

The agency quoted Ghasemi as saying: “An American citizen was arrested in the city of Mashhad some time ago and his case was conveyed to the U.S administration on first days.”

The New York Times has quoted White’s mother saying she learned three weeks ago that her son is alive and being held at an Iranian prison.

His arrest was first reported by an online news service by Iranian expatriates who interviewed a former Iranian prisoner who said he met White at Vakilabad Prison in the city of Mashhad in October.

