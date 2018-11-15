NFL Hall Of Fame President Visits Peoria

NFL Football’s number one fan is in the River City.

David Baker, President and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the hall of fame is preparing for a huge milestone.

“Next season, we will kick off the NFL’s 100th anniversary. Every NFL season begins in Canton, where the league began in 1920,” Baker said.

To celebrate the National Football League’s 100 season, Baker says the hall of fame is expanding to include the ‘Disneyland of Football,’ with plenty of interactive exhibits for fans to experience when they come to visit.

“It’s not just filled with a bunch of old football jerseys, we have 6 million NFL pictures and 40 million documents,” Baker said.

Baker says that even with concerns about (protests of) the national anthem and concussions, the NFL’s popularity has not waned.

“Last year, the TV ratings for the NFL were 10 times bigger than college football, Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL combined,” Baker said.

Baker says 93-percent of the NFL’s fans watch their favorite teams at home or at their favorite ‘watering hole’, with only 7-percent of them ever experiencing a game in person. He says the Pro Football Hall of Fame can give fans that experience 365 days a year.

Baker is in Peoria Thursday as a panelist for the Charley Steiner Sports Symposium at Bradley University.

For more information about the Pro Football Hall of Fame, click HERE.