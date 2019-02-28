North Korea Disputes President’s Account Of Hanoi Summit

(AP) – North Korea is disputing President Donald Trump’s account of why the summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed.

North Korea’s foreign minister says the North demanded only partial sanctions relief in exchange for shuttering its main nuclear complex, and that the discussions collapsed after the U.S. demanded further disarmament steps.

Ri Yong Ho’s comments during an abruptly scheduled news conference in Hanoi on Friday contradicted the explanation by Trump, who hours earlier told reporters that the North had demanded a full removal of sanctions in exchange for shuttering the Yongbyon nuclear facility.

Ri says the North was also ready to offer in writing a permanent halt of the country’s nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and that Washington wasted an opportunity that “may not come again.”

He says the North’s position wouldn’t change even if the United States offers to resume another round of dialogue.

President Trump is stressing the United States’ military power as he stops at a military base in Alaska on his way back to Washington after the Hanoi summit.

Trump did not directly respond to North Korea’s assertion that he had mischaracterized the reason the summit collapsed. Instead, Trump said the U.S. was investing in missile defense technology, and he issued a broad warning to U.S. enemies.

Said Trump: “America does not seek conflict, but if we are forced to defend ourselves we will fight and we will win in an overwhelming fashion.”