North Street Apartments Damaged By Fire

Firefighters responded to a Peoria apartment fire.

Crews arrived at 1314 N. North Street just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday to find light smoke coming from the two-story building, and fire in a hallway on the first floor.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze before it could spread.

Two residents reportedly escaped before firefighters arrived. No occupants were located during of search of the building.

The fire was contained to a vacant lower-level apartment but all four units suffered smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

