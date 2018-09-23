North Valley Homicide Victim Identified

A man found dead in a North Valley Peoria residence has been identified.

Thomas Whitby, 67, was pronounced dead in a home in the 200 block of NE Rock Island Ave. at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers had been called to the address on a report of a man possibly deceased.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said an autopsy conducted Sunday revealed Whitby died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head.

Daniel Jablonski, 39, was arrested around 5:18 p.m. Saturday, without incident, in the area of Wilcox and Atlantic in Peoria. Detectives were able to identify Jablonski as a suspect in Whitby’s killing.

Jablonski was transported to the Peoria Police Department to be interviewed and was later arrested and taken to the Peoria County Jail on a charge of first degree murder.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521) or CrimeStoppers anonymously (309-673-9000).

