Not exactly a “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”: Former President Barack Obama is a fan of Ashley McBryde

2018 will go down as the year the world discovered Ashley McBryde — and the singer/songwriter can count former President Barack Obama among her fans.
The Arkansas native makes President Obama’s list of Favorite Songs of 2018, alongside cuts by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Prince, Mavis Staples, Anderson East, and jazz vocalist Nancy Wilson, among others.
View this post on Instagram
As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Swipe through to see my best of 2018 list – I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening.
While Ashley’s debut single, “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega,” became her breakthrough hit this year, that’s not the song that makes President Obama’s list: It’s the autobiographical “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” which also happens to be Ashley’s new single.
