A Secret Santa in Idaho is working with a local news station and giving away a total of $250,000 to people who need help this year. Last week, they surprised a single dad with SEVEN KIDS named Dakota Nelson, whose wife passed away in September. They gave him $2,000 in gift cards, plus a check for eight grand.