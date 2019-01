Most Stuf Oreos Have The Right Stuf!

Back in October, Oreo announced they were coming out with NEW Most Stuf cookies . . . which would have so much cream they’d make Double Stuf look tiny. Well . . . they weren’t lying. Most Stuf Oreos are finally starting to hit stores and they are MASSIVE. It looks be like they’ve got at least twice as much cream as Double Stuf Oreos. What a time we live in 🙂 Time to start dunking!!