“O, say can you see…her again?” Carly Pearce may be NASCAR’s most popular anthem singer

BENTONVILLE, AR - MAY 01: Carly Pearce performs during the 4th Annual Bentonville Film Festival on May 1, 2018 in Bentonville, Arkansas. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival)

ABC/Image Group LA Carly Pearce’s version of “The Star Spangled Banner” is so good, she keeps getting invited back for encores.

The Kentucky native returns to the Brickyard 400 on September 9 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to perform the national anthem for the second year in a row. This will be at least her third time doing the anthem at a NASCAR race in the past year.

“I’m thrilled the Indianapolis Motor Speedway invited me back to sing the national anthem and kick off the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line!” she says in a statement.

Lots of things have changed for Carly over the past 12 months: In November, she scored her first #1 with her debut single, “Every Little Thing,” and her follow-up, “Hide the Wine,” is currently in the top 20.

