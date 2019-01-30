Officer Injured, Suspect In Custody, After Alleged Robbery, Crashes

One suspect is custody, a second remains at large, and two people, including a Peoria officer, were injured after an incident that included reports of a robbery and shots fired, a police chase and several hit an run crashes.

It started at about 5:49 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a report of a robbery and shots fired in the area of the 800 block of West MacQueen. Moments later, police received a Shot Spotter alert in the 700 block of West Nowland.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says further information indicated two suspects attempted to shoot a victim before stealing the victim’s vehicle and leaving the scene.

Officers in the area of Knoxville and Richmond saw the fleeing vehicle traveling southbound on Knoxville and began pursuit. The suspect crashed their vehicle and continued driving from scene. No injuries were reported in that crash.

Dotson says an officer attempting to stop the suspects was involved in a separate accident at the intersection of Knoxville and Richmond. The officer was transported to a local hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. The occupants of the van involved in that crash, an adult and four children, were not injured.

Officers later located a rollover accident at Fayette and Glen Oak that was the result of a hit and run with suspect vehicle. The occupant and victim of the hit and run was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers then observed the suspects on Glen Oak Avenue under the I-74 overpass on Glen Oak where yet another vehicle was struck. Dotson says both suspects then ditched the stolen vehicle and ran from police.

One adult male suspect was taken into custody after a foot chase while the second suspect remains at large.

Dotson says the male suspect was transported to the Peoria Police Department to be interviewed. The incident remain under investigation.