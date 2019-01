One man was arrested after Multi County Narcotics Enforcement Group agents executed a search warrant at Peoria apartment.

Aaron White, 36, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

MEG agents conducted the search at the apartment on West Covington Ct. around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Agents found 14 grams of suspected cocaine packaged for delivery, as well as packaging materials and around $1,600 cash.

White is in custody in the Peoria County Jail.