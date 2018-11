Peoria Police have made an arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Associated Bank in the 4600 block of Brandywine Drive.

Sheyanah Lee, 31, was taken into custody for interviewing purposes and was booked on murder, mob action and battery charges.

The female stabbing victim was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.