One Woman Dead, Suspect In Custody After Stabbing

One woman is dead following a stabbing in a Peoria parking lot. Police say one person is in custody.

Officers found the victim in the parking lot of the Associated Bank building at 4600 Brandywine Drive. Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says police received a report around 1:47 p.m. Tuesday of a woman having trouble with two other women.

The female victim later died at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Her name has not been released.

Dotson says one person was taken into custody at the scene. No other details have been released. An investigation continues.