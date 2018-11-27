One Woman Stabbed, Suspect In Custody

Peoria police say one suspect is in custody after a stabbing victim was found in a parking lot.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says police received a report of a woman having trouble with two other women at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday at the Associated Bank building at 4600 Brandywine Drive.

As officers arrived they located a victim of a stabbing in the parking lot. The female victim was transported to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody. No other details have been released. An investigation continues.