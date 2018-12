(From 25 News) – A violent holiday week in Peoria continues after one person is sent to the hospital after a shooting.

It happened the 2100 block of N. Wisconsin Ave. around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Peoria Police said the occupants of two cars were shooting at each other.

A short time later, a 25-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

The wound was described by police as non-life threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time. An investigation continues.