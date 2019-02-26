Original Pancake House Coming To North Peoria

Original Pancake House, a restaurant offering authentic national and ethnic pancakes and other breakfast items, will be built at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie.

Cullinan Properties has announced the Portland, Oregon-based company will build a new location at the Plaza at Grand Prairie, west of Starbucks.

The restaurant will be locally owned and operated and the company is currently seeking a local operating partner.

According to a Cullinan Properties news release, everything at the Original Pancake House is made from scratch, including homemade batter and sauces. Signature items include the Apple Pancake, a single large pancake smothered with sauteed apples and cinnamon sugar. Also the Dutch Baby, “an air filled delight baked to golden perfection and served with lemon, whipped butter and powdered sugar.”

The Original Pancake House was founded in Portland in 1953. It is a second and third generation family business with over 100 franchises from coast to coast.

“The Original Pancake House strives to develop strong roots in the areas they are located, and we are thrilled to be joining the Peoria community,” said franchise owner Tom Jednorowicz. “Peoria is such a diverse area with so many wonderful amenities and attractions, and we are pleased to bring a distinctive breakfast option to the community.”