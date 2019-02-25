Oscars 2019 — The Winners

AMPAS(LOS ANGELES) — The 91st annual Academy Awards were presented Sunday night at ceremonies at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, broadcast live in ABC.  Here are the winners in key categories.  Find the complete list of winners at Oscars.org:

Best Picture
Green Book

Best Actor
Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actress
Olivia Colman — The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali — Green Book
 
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón — Roma

Best Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman — Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Best Original Screenplay
Green Book — Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Best Animated Feature
Spider–Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Original Song
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt 

Best Foreign Language Film
Roma

Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo

