Oscars 2019 — The Winners

AMPAS(LOS ANGELES) — The 91st annual Academy Awards were presented Sunday night at ceremonies at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, broadcast live in ABC. Here are the winners in key categories. Find the complete list of winners at Oscars.org:

Best Picture

Green Book

Best Actor

Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actress

Olivia Colman — The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali — Green Book



Best Supporting Actress

Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón — Roma

Best Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman — Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Best Original Screenplay

Green Book — Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Best Animated Feature

Spider–Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Original Song

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt



Best Foreign Language Film

Roma

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

