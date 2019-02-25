Oscars 2019 — The Winners

(LOS ANGELES) — The 91st annual Academy Awards were presented Sunday night at ceremonies at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, broadcast live in ABC. Here are the winners in key categories. Find the complete list of winners at Oscars.org:
Best Picture
Green Book
Best Actor
Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Actress
Olivia Colman — The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali — Green Book
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón — Roma
Best Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman — Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee
Best Original Screenplay
Green Book — Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Best Animated Feature
Spider–Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Original Song
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt
Best Foreign Language Film
Roma
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
