OSF Purchases Former Cub Foods Location

(From 25 News) — OSF HealthCare has purchased the former Cub Foods store on Peoria’s East Bluff.

An OSF spokeswoman confirmed the purchase via e-mail Friday, and referred 25 News to an article in the Peoria Journal Star for additional details.

The newspaper reports OSF purchased the 65,000 square foot space at Midtown Plaza, 1800 N. Knoxville, for $3.5 million. The grocery store closed in 2009, and the building has sat vacant for nearly 10 years.

OSF plans to relocate 150 employees from their main campus to the East Bluff facility, the paper reports.