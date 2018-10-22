Overnight Shooting In Central Peoria

A suspect is in custody after an overnight shooting in Peoria.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 2700 block of W. Millbrook Court regarding a shooting.

Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says that officers found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While on scene, officers made contact with a suspect who after a short while surrendered without incident in the 2200 block of W. Gilbert at approximately 3:32 a.m.

The suspect was taken to the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Divison for interview purposes.

Additional information will be released when it is available.