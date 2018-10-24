Package Sent To CNN Had Live Bomb

(AP) – New York City’s police commissioner says a package sent to CNN’s offices in New York contained what appeared to be a live explosive and an envelope containing white powder.

At a briefing near Manhattan’s Time Warner Center, Commissioner James O’Neill pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police department’s top counterterrorism official, John Miller, said the substance was being tested to see if it is dangerous.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at the briefing that “we will not allow these terrorist thugs to change the way we live our lives.”

Investigators said the device appeared to be similar to explosives sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and billionaire George Soros.

Hillary Clinton says at a Florida fundraiser that “we are fine” and is thanking the U.S. Secret Service for intercepting an explosive device in a package “long before it made its way to our home.”

Clinton was speaking at a Coral Gables fundraiser for Democratic congressional candidate Donna Shalala, a former health and human services secretary.

The former secretary of state says her family is grateful for the Secret Service’s “service and commitment and obviously never more than today.”

The Secret Service says the package addressed to the Clinton’s suburban New York home was identified as a potential explosive device during routine mail screening procedures. The Clintons didn’t receive the package and were not at risk of receiving it.

In Florida, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is using a bomb squad robot in the investigation of a suspicious package at the office of Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz, the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

Police are also investigating the suspicious package near Wasserman Schultz’s office on the Sawgrass Corporate Parkway in Sunrise, which is near Fort Lauderdale.

The congresswoman was in Coral Gables, along with Hillary Clinton, at a campaign event for Donna Shalala on Wednesday morning.

Miami FBI spokesman Mike Leverock says the agency is aware that a suspicious package was mailed to Wasserman Schultz’ office in Sunrise and agents are on the scene.