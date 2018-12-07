Padlocks Are Starting To Show Up Everywhere!

They seem to be everywhere, but you may not notice them. A love lock or love padlock is a padlock which sweethearts lock to a bridge, fence, gate to symbolize their never ending love for each other. Typically the sweethearts’ names or initials, and perhaps the date, are scratched on the padlock, and its key is thrown away (often into the nearby river) to symbolize unbreakable love.

Checking the history, love padlocks dates back at least 100 years where a local school teacher Nada, fell in love with a Serbian officer named Relja. After they committed to each other Relja went to war in Greece where he fell in love with a local woman. As a consequence, Relja and Nada broke off their engagement. Nada never recovered from that devastating blow, and after some time she died due to heartbreak from her unfortunate love. Because of this young women wanted to protect their own loves, they started writing down their names, with the names of their loved ones, on padlocks and attaching them to the railings of the bridge where Nada and Relja used to meet.

A love story that ended more than 100 years ago started a tradition that lived on since then. Would the heart of Nada heal knowing that lovers all over the world, unknowingly use her for inspiration?