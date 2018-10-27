Parents Question PPS Investigation Of Teacher

Parents of a Peoria Public Schools student appeared at last week’s school board meeting demanding answers concerning the recent investigation of a teacher.

The parents said they filed a complaint about a teacher who had exchanged inappropriate emails with their daughter.

However, “that investigation ultimately was completed without ever interviewing us or my daughter. And I don’t understand how that’s possible,” the girl’s father told the board. “I mean, I really think that that’s the district falling short in not taking this seriously enough.”

The teacher, identified as Matt Anderson at Washington Gifted Middle School, received a two-day suspension and is back at work, according to a Freedom of Information Act report requested by the Journal Star.

The parents are not being identified in this report to protect the identity of the minor. However, a web stream of the school board meeting, including the specific public discussion, is on the school district’s You Tube channel.

The parents told the board they found emails last spring between Anderson and their daughter while she still attended Washington school. Some emails contained some gossip about another teacher’s sex life and mental health. There were also emails suggesting the teacher and the girl meet outside of school. Although there was no evidence that such a meeting took place.

“If a student isn’t being interviewed about an allegation of inappropriate content, how can we be assured that our future children are going to be protected from a future situation that could be much more damaging to a child?” asked the girl’s mother.

PPS Human Resources Associate Superintendent Alexander Ikejiaku told the parents during the meeting the investigation was “rigorous” and the punishment handed Anderson was “just short of termination.”

Board members who spoke on the issue suggested the board will re-visit its policies concerning interviews between parents and students.

1470 and 100.3 WMBD requested a comment from Peoria Public Schools.

“We have addressed the issue rigorously according to our internal processes and practices,” said Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat in an emailed statement. “We will continue to talk with the family and student, but are prohibited by the Personnel Record Review Act from further discussing the specific personnel issue in public. We always welcome constructive feedback on our policies and practices, and we’ll take this as an opportunity to continue to review the policies and practices we have in place.”

The Journal Star reports since last week’s board meeting, a meeting has been scheduled between school officials, the parents and their daughter.