Park District Encourages Kids To ‘Be Anything’

The Peoria Park District is giving youth an opportunity to learn about new and exciting careers.

Rebecca Shulman-Herz, Director of the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, says the park district hosting a schedule of events in support of their ‘Be Anything’ fundraiser.

“By introducing a kid to a new career, they interested in all sorts of things,” Shulman-Herz said.

She tells 1470 and 100.3 WMBD’s Greg and Dan that ‘Be Anything’ is an innovative program that propels the ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’ to a new level.

Shulman-Herz says an online auction, which benefits the Peoria PlayHouse, kicks off this Sunday, Sept. 23.

“You can bid on over 50 career experiences for your kids. One-on-one experiences,” Shulman-Herz said.

The career experiences range from being a Zookeeper to a Crane Operator, and are offered at the professional’s place of work.

To celebrate the opening of the auction, the Peoria Park District will offer a family preview event of ‘Be Anything’ at the Peoria PlayHouse in Glen Oak Park Sunday afternoon.

The preview will showcase approximately 16 different careers and allow families to chat with professionals, explore the tools of their trades, and try on new roles. The preview is free with a PlayHouse membership or museum admission.

There will also be an opportunity for adults to explore new careers.

The ‘Be Anything’ Cocktails and Careers party at Trailside Event Center, located in the Trefzger’s Building in Peoria Heights at 4416 N. Prospect Road, will be held Friday, Sept. 28 from 6-9 p.m.

The adults-only party will feature career experiences for adults, along with a live auction for chances to bid on experiences including ‘Be a Paleontologist’ at the Field Museum, ‘Be a McDonald’s Menu Developer’ at the McDonald’s test kitchen in Chicago, ‘Be a Life Flight Responder with OSF’, and more.

With the auction, one child will have the opportunity to be a ‘Basketball Coach for a Day’ with Peoria-native Shaun Livingston at his Peoria Pride Basketball Camp.

Tickets for the cocktail party are $55 each or $400 for a table of eight.

The Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum provides children with the tools and inspiration they need to be explorers and creators.

For more information, click HERE.

The post Park District Encourages Kids To ‘Be Anything’ appeared first on 1470 WMBD.