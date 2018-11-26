Parking Bans In Place As Blizzard Warning Is Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Knox, Stark and Marshall counties from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Blizzard conditions are expected as total snow accumulations of three to six inches are expected in the Peoria metro area along with the counties of Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford and Fulton. The snowfall will be accompanied by winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

News partner 25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says the Peoria and Pekin areas can expect three to six inches of snow. The heaviest snow axis will be in Knox, Stark and Marshall counties with possible accumulations of six to ten inches.

“A blizzard warning is issued when falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely,” Collins said. “Expect north winds of 20 to 30, gusting to 45 miles per hour. This will lead to whiteout conditions making travel extremely hazardous.”

If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Such a kit includes the following: blankets/sleeping bags, high-calorie, non-perishable food, a flashlight with extra batteries, first aid kit, extra clothing to keep dry, a large empty can and plastic cover with tissues and paper towels for sanitary purposes, a smaller can and water-proof matches to melt snow for drinking water, sack of sand (or cat litter), shovel, windshield scraper and brush, tool kit, tow rope, booster cables, compass and road maps.

“This latest round of snow will push the monthly total into the top five and when it’s all said and done, we could come close to the snowiest November in Peoria history, which is 10.7 inches,” Collins said.

Snow Route Parking Bans are in effect in the following areas:

Peoria County – until further notice

Mackinaw – effective midnight Sunday until noon Monday

Dunlap – effective 6 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday

Closings and cancellations can be found on the “Closings” link.