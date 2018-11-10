Pathway To Hope Will Lead To Peoria’s Ronald McDonald House

A Pathway to Hope fundraiser is underway to benefit Peoria’s Ronald McDonald House now under construction.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois provides a supportive place for families to stay, at no charge, while their child is receiving medical care, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children.

The Pathway to Hope will be a brick walkway that families will see as they walk through the entrance of the facility, due to open October, 2019.

Personalized bricks are available for $500 or $2,500.

Nicole and Matt Jones, whose daughter is a cancer survivor, know very well the services and support provided by Ronald McDonald House and purchased a brick.

“For us it was just a godsend,” Nicole Jones told news partner 25 News. “We left our house not knowing if or when we would be coming back. To have a place to land and have a home just made a world of difference in her treatment.”

“This house is going to do so much good for so many people and ease their burdens as they go through difficult times,” Matt Jones said. “To have done a small part to get this house up and going makes us feel so good.”

More details about the Pathways To Hope fundraiser and Peoria’s Ronald McDonald House can be found HERE.