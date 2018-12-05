Paul Gilfillan Re-Elected As Chief Judge

The Circuit Judges of the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Illinois have re-elected Paul Gilfillan as their Chief Judge of the Circuit.

This will be Gilfillan’s second consecutive two year term that will begin in January 2019, and run though December 2020.

Gilfillan has practiced private law for 24 years before being elected the as Tazewell county’s Resident Circuit Judge in 2006. He also maintains a separate felony court docket in Peoria County.

There are 10 judges in the Tenth Circuit who decide every two years who qualifies to be Chief Judge.

The duties of the Chief Judge are mainly administrative, which include determining courtroom assignments, hours of court, and supervision of the court personnel.