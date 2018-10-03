Peoria Disposal Company, in honor of its 90th anniversary, is offering a way for its recycling customers to give back.

When PDC’s Peoria customers have signed up to recycle, they have been charged a $50 deposit to receive a cart.

Alpha Media/Ed Hammond

“With our new contract in 2019 a deposit for recycling is no longer required. So, we’re asking resident to recycle their deposit to Easter Seals, said Matt Coulter, PDC Vice President of Sales, Strategic Operations and Special Projects.

Coulter said PDC customers who donate $50 in their name, will become inaugural members of the Easter Seals “Can-Do Crew.”

Coutler says 400 customers have become members of the “Can-Do Crew,” as of Wednesday, for a total of over $20,000 being donated to Easter Seals.

“Family is a big thing to our company,” Coulter said. “Supporting families with children with disabilities is important to the Coulter family and giving back to Peoria.”

“The funds that are raised will go to help support a wide variety of programs and services and supports for children with disabilities and their families throughout Central Illinois,” said Easter Seals President and CEO Steve Thompson. “To put it into perspective, of highly specialized pediatric therapy costs about $150. You can imagine this kind of support goes a long way.”

To ‘Pay It Forward’ click on the “Recycling” link HERE or call (309) 688-0760.

All participants will be notified and responses by phone or on the website are due back by October 31.

If residents choose a refund, the deposit will be returned by December 31, 2018. If a selection is not made, the money will automatically be donated to Easter Seals Central Illinois in the resident’s name.

The post PDC Customers Have Option To Donate To Easter Seals appeared first on 1470 WMBD.