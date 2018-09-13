Peanut M&M’s . . . Mmmm . . . I’m Not So Sure?

Well it looks like M&M’s is going to really start doubling down on the Oreo business model of “let’s release a bunch of strange flavors and, you know, just kinda see what happens.”

The candy company has released info on three NEW, “internationally inspired flavors” of peanut M&M’s. They include English Toffee . . . Thai Coconut . . . and Mexican Jalapeno.

It looks like they’re going to be part of a contest that we can vote on for our favorite . . . and the one that gets the most votes will get a permanent spot! They should come out sometime early next year. I think I’m gonna shoot for the English Toffee Peanut M&M’s 🙂