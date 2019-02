Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, with the Peoria Police Department, says officers were called to the scene of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 500 block of Western Wednesday night.

The call came in around 8 p.m.

The woman who was hit was conscious and alert when she was taken to a local hospital. Dotson said the driver remained at the scene, and is cooperating with police.

The roads were blocked for several hours for investigation.