Peeps . . . not just for Easter

Peeps Cereal Is Now a Thing That Exists

Peeps has always had the challenge of not just being something people buy at Easter. So in the past, they’ve made Peeps for other holidays, like Halloween and Christmas . . . and this year, they’re branching out even more. Peeps CEREAL just hit stores, and according to someone who tried it, it has the same texture as Apple Jacks, and the pieces taste just like Peeps marshmallows.

Earlier this month, they started rolling out Peeps-flavored coffee creamer . . . and now, Peeps CEREAL is starting to hit stores.

You should be able to find it in a grocery store soon.

(Also, last summer, Kellogg’s announced they were bringing back Pop-Tarts Cereal, which only existed from 1994 to 1995. Well, it just hit stores.)