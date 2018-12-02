Pekin and East Peoria See Heavy Flooding

(From 25 News) — Areas of western Tazewell County saw heavy flash flooding on Saturday night, with multiple vehicles becoming stranded.

Flash flooding hit the area around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night during an evening of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and winds across Central Illinois.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln reported some streets in East Peoria and Pekin had more than three feet of water on the ground, and numerous cars stalling out while trying to navigate through the floodwaters.

Emergency responders in Pekin told the public to stay home during the flash flooding event. The area received several inches of rain in a short amount of time.

No injuries were reported.