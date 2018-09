(From 25 News) –Pekin firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue early Wednesday morning on reports of a house fire.

Fire broke out just after 4:00 a.m. Authorities tell 25 News everyone got out of the home safely. The home suffered heavy smoke damage.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

The post Pekin Fire Department Battles Early Morning Fire appeared first on 1470 WMBD.