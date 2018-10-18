Pekin Police Ready For ‘Night Out’

Pekin’s “Night Out Against Crime” is all about kids.

Police are expecting plenty of them to show up for their 16th annual “Night Out” at the Avanti’s Dome Thursday.

Pekin Police say the goal of the event is to foster positive interactions with kids in the community, so that they know the police are there to help them.

Several thousand kids attend the event each year, which is completely free. Prizes and food are donated by local businesses.

This year’s “Night Out” will feature bounce houses, games, carnival rides, a rock climbing wall, and a photo booth from 6-8 p.m.

Kids can also meet Pekin Police Department’s K-9 Ahen. He will be doing demonstrations during the event.

A private event for kids with special needs will be held from 5-6 p.m.

For more information on Pekin’s ‘Night Out Against Crime’, click HERE.

