Pekin’s Hannah Thompson Invited To USA Volleyball Tryouts

(From Bradley University) – After earning Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year honors, Hannah Thompson of Pekin has been invited to the USA Volleyball National Team Open tryouts, which will be held later this week at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Thompson will be one of over 200 individuals training during the USA Volleyball Tryouts, which are used to identify prospective athletes for both the U.S. Women’s Senior National Team as well as the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Teams. The U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Teams are scheduled to play in the World University Games in Italy this July, in addition to a tournament in Japan in May and an international event in Anaheim, Calif., scheduled for late June.

The first Bradley freshman to earn all-conference recognition since 1993, Thompson was a Second-Team All-MVC pick as she helped the Braves to one of the biggest turnarounds in the nation during her rookie campaign. She was second on the team in kills (3.02 per set) and digs (4.16 per set), while turning in 20 double-doubles for the fifth-best season total in Bradley history.

Thompson was the only freshman and one of just two players in the country to collect 380 kills and 525 or more digs in 2018. Her 383 kills and 528 digs are both Bradley freshman records, with her dig total ranking as the seventh-best mark in school history. In fact, her dig total was the highest by a player other than a libero at Bradley since 1985.

Thompson was a five-time MVC Freshman of the Week selection to become the fifth five-time honoree in conference history. Her numbers were even in better in Valley play, where she averaged 3.04 kills and 4.29 digs per set.

She helped the Braves to the second-largest turnaround in the nation, with Bradley winning 14 more games than the previous year and capping a 24-9 season with the first post-season appearance in school history. The Braves finished third in the MVC standings (13-5), matching the best one-year win improvement in league history (+10), in addition to reaching the second round of the NIVC in the first post-season appearance in Bradley history.