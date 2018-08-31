People Stop a Convenience Store Robbery . . . Then Rob the Robber

I’m not sure there are any good guys in this story.

A 17-year-old guy robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last week. He pointed the gun at the clerk and some other customers, and stole $300 worth of cigarettes.

But as he was leaving, one of the customers TACKLED him . . . and then the other ones joined in, beat him up, and knocked him unconscious.

And then . . . they robbed HIM.

One of those guys left with the robber’s gun, and another one stole something out of his pocket.

The robber was charged with aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery. And the cops are trying to find the guys who robbed HIM.