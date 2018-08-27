People Talk About ‘Short People’ Problems, Here Is A ‘Tall People’ Problem

I usually don’t complain much about being tall, in reality it’s pretty awesome! Sure there are times I bump my head on things like a ceiling fan and it’s hard to get in and out of some cars, but there are so many other GOOD things that out weigh the bad. I can always see the stage at a concert, I can see what’s on the top shelve in my kitchen or in my closet, I can not only reach things most people can’t at a store, I get asked to help grab something that they can’t…and helping always feels good.

Let’s add one more thing to the ‘tall people’ problem list however…gas pumps with a digital display. C’mon, really? These things seem to be built for people who are like 3’6″ tall, not 6’4″. I have to bend over just to read that it says ‘debit or credit’ then enter my pass code, then would I like a receipt, then select which gas I want. I think we all agree, that with a slight tilt upward…we can all see it just fine. I know the people inside the convenient store are looking out and snapchatting the fact that I have to bend over so far just to fill up my car. You’re welcome people!