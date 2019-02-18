Peoria Area Food Bank Receives $25K Grant

The Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation has awarded $25,000 to the Peoria Area Food Bank to help fund its child nutrition programs.

Peoria Area Food Bank Manager Wayne Cannon says the grant money will help them continue serving children who face food insecurities.

“The backpack meals we provide will be, in many cases, the only meal the youth we serve will eat,” Cannon said.

The backpack program distributes backpacks of food to hundreds of local children on Friday afternoons before they leave school for the weekend.

Peoria Area Food Bank provides 85 active pantries, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters with large quantities of food from name brand manufacturers and USDA commodities on a daily basis. They also operate two mobile food pantries in Mason County.

For more information about Peoria Area Food Bank, click HERE.