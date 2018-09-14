(From 25 News)–Long time Peoria attorney Daniel O’Day has died.

The Peoria Journal Star reports that O’Day died Thursday at a local hospital after a short illness. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said O’Day died about 11:30 a.m., and that he died of natural causes.

Among some of his famous cases was representing Jon Daniel, who created a Twitter account, spoofing Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis. He also represented former Peoria City Councilman Dan Irving, who was accused in 2011 with patronizing a prostitute.

O’Day had been with the Cusack, Gilfillan, and O’Day Firm since 1990.

He was 63-years-old.

The post Peoria Attorney Daniel O’Day Dies Unexpectedly appeared first on 1470 WMBD.