Peoria Burger King Suffers Fire Damage

Firefighters were called to the Burger King on N. University in Peoria early Friday morning.

Peoria Fire and Rescue says an alarm indicated there was smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant around 1:30 a.m.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames venting from the roof, and fire inside the hood vent system over the grill area.

Fire was contained to the hood system with no structure damage.

The health department was notified of the fire.

The business is expected to reopen pending inspection.

