Peoria Celebrates Labor Day With Parade

Peoria will celebrate Labor Day with a parade downtown. It will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday.

Officials say there will be a new route this year, starting at the Peoria Civic Center at Monroe and Fulton, going down Main Street, and ending at the riverfront.

A number of political candidates and figures are expected to participate including: JB Pritzker, candidate for Illinois Governor, Kwame Rauol, Attorney General candidate, Mike Frerichs, Illinois Treasurer, Cheri Bustos, U.S. Congresswoman District 17, Junius Rodriguez, U.S. Congress candidate District 18, Dave Koehler, Illinois State Senator and Jehan Gordon-Booth, Illinois State Representative District 92.

Peoria County Sheriff candidate Brian Fengel and Peoria County Board Members Junior Watkins, District 2, Andrew Rand, District 4, G Allen Mayer, District 6, Phillip Salzer, District 8, Kate Pastucha, District 9, Robert Reneau, District 10, and Jeffrey Braun, District 18 will also participate in the parade.

Parking will be available in city lots near the Peoria riverfront.

