Peoria Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Statewide Meeting

100 Chamber of Commerce executives from around the state are in town this week.

Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Griffin tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the River City was put in queue to host the statewide chamber gathering after winning the Illinois Chamber of the Year Award two years ago.

The meeting of the Illinois Association of Chamber Executives officially kicks off Wednesday with a luncheon event, but Griffin says some chamber executives arrived early.

“They’re already here at the Pere Marquette (Hotel). I had some of them out last night on Water Street, taking them around town,” Griffin said.

Griffin says although Peoria is the official host of the statewide chamber gathering, several local chambers helped plan it.

“Six chambers of commerce we worked with to help plan this…East Peoria and Pekin, Morton, Washington and Peoria Heights were all helpful in this planning. So, we have a unique situation with that collaboration,” Griffin said.

Griffin says Peoria was put in queue to host this year’s meeting of the Illinois Association of Chamber Executives after winning the Chamber of the Year Award in 2016.

