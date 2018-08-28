Peoria City Council Approves 5-Year Body Cam Program

The Peoria City Council has given unanimous approval to a five-year agreement for the purchase of police body cameras along with the software and storage systems to go with them.

The program is in cooperation with the East Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and Peoria Park District Police.

As part of the agreement, the Peoria Police Department would get 240 body cameras. Additionally, 65 cameras would go to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, 45 to the East Peoria Police Department and 10 to Peoria Park District Police.

The total package cost is nearly $695,000.

Minus the award of a $253,000 grant from the Department of Justice and Bureau of Justice Assistance, the out-of-pocket cost to the City of Peoria would be around $325,000 over the five years.

Out of pocket costs for the other law enforcement agencies would total approximately:

$57,000 – Peoria County

$46,000 – City of East Peoria

$13,000 – Peoria Park District

Peoria Interim Police Chief Loren Marion said the 240 cameras are more than an initial proposal of 140 cameras and spares.

“I felt moving forward I wanted to outfit everyone from the chief of police on down,” Marion said. Marion said having spares on hand is important, “so if a camera went down we wouldn’t have to wait for the supplier (VIEVU LLC) to send us a camera. That would take time for an officer to be on the street without a camera.”

Marion says the training for all officers from all the agencies will take place in Peoria.

“We will host the training at the Peoria Police Department and get everyone trained on this,” Marion said. “It is a process because there are so many laws that have to be followed.”

Marion said the agreement is contingent on all the governing bodies’ approval. Marion said the Peoria Park Board has already approved it’s participation in the program. The East Peoria City Council will vote Sept. 4 while the Peoria County Board will vote Sept. 17.

Marion said, in Peoria, the body cam program will be rolled out in shifts. He hopes all body cams will be on the street by the end of the year.

Server based storage for body worn camera video evidence will be stored at the Peoria Police Department. Evidence collected by the East Peoria Police Department and the Peoria Park District Police will be forwarded and stored on the City of Peoria’s server.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office will purchase its own server and independently maintain storage of its video evidence.

Software for video reaction would be provided to each agency.

