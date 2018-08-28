Peoria Code Enforcement Cuts Hours

(From 25 News)–Beginning this week, Peoria code enforcement staff are cutting back their phone and walk-in hours.

Staff will only be available in Room 300 of City Hall from 8 to 9 a.m., Tuesday through Friday. Code enforcement’s main phone line will be automated to direct callers to the mail boxes of individual inspectors.

The city of Peoria said property condition complaints should be sent to Peoria Cares using the Android or Apple apps, or by calling (309) 494-CARE.

