Peoria Council Members Voice Disapproval Of Proposed Fire Department Fees

(25 News)–Many Peoria City Council members voiced their disapproval and concerns with the proposed ordinance that would add a fee to many services provided by the fire department.

This fee mainly involves those at fault in vehicle accidents. The fees would be billed to your insurance company and if insurance doesn’t cover the bill, Peoria residents would have the fee waived, but non-residents would have to pay it off themselves.

Chief Ed Olehy and manager Patrick Urich even illustrated via push pins the number of cities across Illinois that have similar fees including Bloomington, Normal, and East Peoria.

They emphasized that Peoria residents would not be charged on what their insurance doesn’t cover and there are no fees for emergencies like fires; those are covered by taxes.

A number of council members voiced their disapproval, Councilman Chuck Grayeb calling it one of the most controversial topics discussed and black eye to the fire department. Many are asking for more expert opinion on the issue to be given at the next council meeting.

“We’re trying to get people to come here to Peoria and I’m not sure if I want when they’re coming here if I want to say thank you but don’t get in an accident because we’ll be sending you a bill.” said councilman Denis Cyr.

“We’re not actually considering that the fact that those who come and work and eat and spend dollars here who enjoy our city actually make a solid contribution already to our budget by their sales tax dollars.” said councilman Sid Ruckriegel.

Mayor Ardis voiced to council members that much of this had been discussed months ago during budget discussion.

One of the major points brought up by the city manager and the chief was that the $200,000 per year that they anticipate to come from this proposal was an approved part of the budget. So if the council does not approve this than the budget is short and cuts will have to be made as a result.